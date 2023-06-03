An alert store clerk and a Wharton County Sheriff’s deputy foiled a Florida man’s apparent attempt to steal a semi-truck load of diesel fuel in Hungerford over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

“A search of the truck revealed four large plastic containers in the cargo compartment that had hoses running to the underbelly of the truck (the truck was basically rigged for stealing fuel),” WCSO Capt. BJ Novak told the Leader-News.

