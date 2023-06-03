An alert store clerk and a Wharton County Sheriff’s deputy foiled a Florida man’s apparent attempt to steal a semi-truck load of diesel fuel in Hungerford over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
“A search of the truck revealed four large plastic containers in the cargo compartment that had hoses running to the underbelly of the truck (the truck was basically rigged for stealing fuel),” WCSO Capt. BJ Novak told the Leader-News.
Investigation into the attempted theft continues, but for now Yordanis Ramirez-Soto, 41, of 225 NW 72nd, Apt. 44, in Miami, Fla., faces a single charge of fleeing from a police officer after being arrested at 10:07 p.m. Saturday, May 27. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released from the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Deputies were called to the Loves Travel Stop in Hungerford around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27 when a clerk became concerned over two white box trucks parked at the diesel tanks.
“The subjects in the white box trucks were attempting to use credit/debit cards that had been flagged for theft,” Novak said.
The trucks had already left when deputies arrived, but they quickly spotted one matching truck northbound on U.S. 59 heading towards Fort Bend County.
The driver refused to pull over in Wharton County and was pursued until surrendering at slightly north of FM 2919 in Fort Bend County without incident.
“(Ramirez) denied being at Loves, but surveillance video showed otherwise,” Novak said. “The suspect was unable to steal any fuel from Loves, so he was taken into custody for fleeing a police officer ... Other charges are possibly pending.”
Deputies have not identified the second driver.
Ramirez’ truck was seized by WCSO.
