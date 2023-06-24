Louise ISD trustees are looking to bring in a new math curriculum and replace equipment in the fitness center.
After pulling up lower level math scores to pre-COVID levels, the district is looking to bring in new material from Sharon Wells Mathematics Curriculum Inc. of Edinburg for teacher development. The bid covers one session for second to fifth grade teachers for $3,850 per grade level in addition to printing costs, daily expenses and digital teacher resources totaling $22,892. The district calculates another $10,711.36 in costs for printing the material for a year.
“The elementary school, last year was raised as an A campus, they’ve done a lot of work rewriting tests ... we had a meeting and between the math teachers, the curriculum and myself we felt that this was the best choice. They rewrite their curriculum each year. If this is their charge, I want to support their choice,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
In May, Oliver reported the need to revitalize the district’s community fitness center as the quality of the exercise machinery was falling fast.
“(The fitness center) is a benefit, however it’s been a detraction for the last three or four years because the equipment is really in ill repair ... we’ve had people come out and give us a look and start to put together bids, but they can’t find parts or they can’t do what needs to be done,” Oliver said.
No action was taken in May. At the upcoming session, Oliver is expected to provide a cost analysis for new items.
Also before the trustees is a proposal from Roloff, Hnatek & Co., a Victoria firm, to do the district’s annual audit.
“One outside audit (a year), they look at all of our files and making sure we’re always following the law,” Oliver said.
In their letter to the trustees, the auditors plan to begin in September of this year and have the audit report complete before the January 2024 board meeting for $31,225.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. June 26 at the Louise Elementary Boardroom, 408 Second, with time reserved for public comments.
