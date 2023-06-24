Louise ISD trustees are looking to bring in a new math curriculum and replace equipment in the fitness center.

After pulling up lower level math scores to pre-COVID levels, the district is looking to bring in new material from Sharon Wells Mathematics Curriculum Inc. of Edinburg for teacher development. The bid covers one session for second to fifth grade teachers for $3,850 per grade level in addition to printing costs, daily expenses and digital teacher resources totaling $22,892. The district calculates another $10,711.36 in costs for printing the material for a year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.