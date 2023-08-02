A woman toting two bottles of fake urine wound up with a set of steel bracelets Friday after being stopped by Wharton County Sheriff deputies. The next day, deputies confiscated multiple THC vape pens found in an El Campo man’s vehicle.
The two events were just part of weekend WCSO patrol action throughout Wharton County.
A deputy heading to Hungerford Saturday help track down those responsible for a Ford Bend County assault got something of a surprise after stopping a vehicle near the Love’s Travel Stop, U.S. 59 at FM 1161.
The driver turned out to be 44-year-old David Wayne Cooper of Nacogdoches, the man Fort Bend County law enforcement was hunting. He was arrested about 1 p.m. and turned over to Fort Bend law enforcement.
Turns out Cooper had a passenger and she was quickly in trouble with the law when the deputy smelled marijuana. “A probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 1.16 ounces of marijuana ... (and) ... two bottles containing synthetic urine, which are commonly used to falsify drug tests,” Wharton County SO Capt. BJ Novak said.
The deputy arrested 37-year-old Jessica Hedges of 108 N. Milam in San Augustine for possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and falsification of drug test results. Processed, she was booked into the Wharton County Jail. Hedges was held in lieu of $2,000 in bonds as of press time.
An El Campo man’s lunch box was found to contain more than munchies around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30 during a traffic stop on the U. S. 59 feeder road near Regional Medical Drive in Wharton.
Four vape pens with what’s believed to be THC wax were seized and 20-year-old Reynaldo Villarreal IV of 1202 Vallejo in El Campo was arrested for possession of a controlled substance less than 400 grams. He too was processed and taken to county jail. Once there, Villarreal posted a $20,000 bond and was released the next day.
A disturbance around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at 114 Red Oak in Wharton led to an arrest when a verbal argument turned into a fist fight.
Arrested for family violence were 44-year-old David Zachary Koudela and 27-year-old David Justin Koudela. Both suffered minor injuries including cuts and bruises during the fight. They too were into the Wharton County Jail. Both posted $1,500 bonds and were released the next day.
A traffic stop on Hwy. 90 near Viktorin Road in East Bernard ended with another drug bust around 3:20 p.m. Sunday, July 30 after a deputy again smelled burning marijuana.
“A probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of two small baggies containing cocaine,” Novak said.
Arrested was 37-year-old Dominique Michelle Hayes of 15538 FM 102 in East Bernard on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Processed, she was booked into county jail where she posted a $5,000 bond and was released the net day.
