All-American Baby
The All-American Baby contest is back and it’s time to collect those photos of your children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren for entry.

“This event is a public favorite, although I wouldn’t want to be one of the judges who have to decide which of those smiling faces embodies the title of All-American baby. That’s always a tremendously tough choice,” El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said.

