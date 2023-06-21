The All-American Baby contest is back and it’s time to collect those photos of your children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren for entry.
“This event is a public favorite, although I wouldn’t want to be one of the judges who have to decide which of those smiling faces embodies the title of All-American baby. That’s always a tremendously tough choice,” El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said.
The contest is open to Wharton County children up to age 4 and all images should be candid photos. Entry is $20 per child and must include the name of the child, parents’ name and name of the person making the entry.
Two All-American babies will be named – one decided upon by a panel of judges and the other by popular vote.
“We appreciate the support of the advertisers who make the contest possible,”Crabtree said.
Current sponsors are Elated Photography, Jenna Hooker Photography, Texas Coastal Limos, Sunny Day Pre-School and Day Care. Additional sponsorships are available.
Baby contestants must be entered by Thursday, June 29 and a ballot will be published Saturday, July 1. Winners will be announced in the Wednesday, July 5 edition.
The All-American babies will win cash prizes along with a full year’s worth of bragging rights.
“Good luck to all those kiddos out there,” Crabtree said.
