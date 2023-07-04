Coming In Clearly

Patton Tudor reads and is recorded performing a weather report for KECM, the El Campo Museum’s radio station and a set the new director’s are working on getting completed and installed.

After 45 years of serving the El Campo public, the city’s Natural History Museum is getting a face-lift with the new directors interested in adding adult educational classes and bringing the exhibitions to life with technology.

If you remember the museum from a childhood visit, you likely recall a series of taxidermies in themed enclosures ending in a children’s play area and a creeping crawling critter or two. But as 2023’s summer rolls on, the new museum directors are interested in reaching out to an older audience.

