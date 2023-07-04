After 45 years of serving the El Campo public, the city’s Natural History Museum is getting a face-lift with the new directors interested in adding adult educational classes and bringing the exhibitions to life with technology.
If you remember the museum from a childhood visit, you likely recall a series of taxidermies in themed enclosures ending in a children’s play area and a creeping crawling critter or two. But as 2023’s summer rolls on, the new museum directors are interested in reaching out to an older audience.
“The bank, and the post office, those items and the dinosaur dig has been put out for repair ... once a quarter, we change out and rotate the toys,” El Campo Museum co-director Leah Goyer said, adding “(The former play area) has become the new classroom where we’ll be holding classes.”
Some play equipment was moved into the seashell room and the main area painted a deep forest green as a backdrop for future classes mostly directed at older children and even adults.
“The first class we’re holding is beekeeping. We’re having an apiarist from Needville, she’s won awards all around the state, and she has a lovely shop ... We have lots of beekeepers in the city of El Campo,” Goyer said.
“We’re hoping to encourage high school students. Currently they’ve only offered elementary camps and, being former high school teachers, we’d be interested in offering summer classes more appropriate for teens,” she added.
Past any potential classes, Goyer wants to make future modifications to the exhibits, allowing patrons the chance to hear presentations about the exhibited animals from some of El Campo’s students.
“What I would like to do is talk to an English teacher and put on a writing contest, where each student in ninth grade English (will) pick an animal and write a story on it. Then we take it and the winners we have recorded and have a QR code that, when you walk by, you can scan the code and hear Johnny Smith, ninth grade in El Campo, reading his paper on the kangaroo” Goyer said.
“We have already visited with several surrounding museums and museum organizations ... we would like to be a part of a moving exhibit ... We want to do a lot of painting as well,” Lana Burns Museum co-director said.
