TDA Pesticide license holders are required to submit a regulated herbicide spray permit when 2,4-D, dicamba, MCPA, or quinclorac will be sprayed in a regulated county.

The high temperatures across Texas keep people talking about the weather and not all that talk is bad – Wharton County’s cotton crop is coming in early and farmers are ready to finish the job.

Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) has granted a rule suspension request from the county for an early application of the systemic herbicide 2,4-D and 2,4-D containing herbicides for use in cotton stalk destruction.

