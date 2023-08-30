The high temperatures across Texas keep people talking about the weather and not all that talk is bad – Wharton County’s cotton crop is coming in early and farmers are ready to finish the job.
Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) has granted a rule suspension request from the county for an early application of the systemic herbicide 2,4-D and 2,4-D containing herbicides for use in cotton stalk destruction.
“The rule for using 2,4-D limits and specifies which dates it can be used on or after, but it all depends on when the cotton is picked,” Wharton County Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said.
Bowen said the cotton crop was ready to pick by late July and most cotton in the county has been harvested.
“The official rule for the county, set by TDA, states Oct. 1 is the earliest it can be used on the west side of the river and Sept. 15 on the east side,” Bowen said.
The suspension allows for the ground application of 2,4-D herbicides by permit on the east and west sides of the river after Thursday, Sept. 1. Aerial application by permit is allowed after Sept. 15.
Bowen went before Wharton County Commissioners Court to request the suspension of the rule so farmers can get the stalks out of the fields and further crop production can continue. Suspension of the rule allows farmers to wrap up the cotton production cycle early.
“Farmers won’t have to wait until October to spray,” Bowen said.
This rule suspension \does not change other rules such as not being able to spray 2,4-D, dicamba, MCPA, or quinclorac when the wind velocity exceeds 10 miles per hour, or as specified on the product label, if the label is more restrictive. TDA also prohibits using the regulated herbicides within two miles of any susceptible crop.
TDA Pesticide license holders are required to submit a regulated herbicide spray permit when 2,4-D, dicamba, MCPA, or quinclorac will be sprayed in a regulated county.
