An El Campo man admitted in court he tried to set a house on fire, a mistake in more ways than one. Turned out, he and an accomplice had intended to target an entirely different home.
The intent, police said, was to set fire to a home chosen by the female accomplice. But instead of winding up at the dwelling of her mother’s ex-boyfriend, the two found themselves on a porch in the 300 block of Palacios.
There the defendant, 30-year-old Domingo Ray Palacios of 509 Shropshire, and the woman used an accelerant to try to set the porch on fire.
The home’s residents noticed the commotion and the smoke, however, and came out to quickly douse flames with minimal damage.
Arson, however, is always a felony crime, the level of felony depends on the damage done and whether people are endangered or harmed.
Palacios faced up to two years in state jail for the Sept. 11, 2019 crime.
With the guilty plea to arson reckless damage in the 329th District Court on Aug. 15, Palacios was sentenced to five years deferred adjudication probation.
Judge Randy Clapp also ordered Palacios to perform 400 hours of community service and pay $2,800 in restitution to the family dwelling in the home he mistakenly targeted.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Palacios if he is able to complete all terms.
