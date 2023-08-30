Firestarter

With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Palacios if he is able to complete all terms.

An El Campo man admitted in court he tried to set a house on fire, a mistake in more ways than one. Turned out, he and an accomplice had intended to target an entirely different home.

The intent, police said, was to set fire to a home chosen by the female accomplice. But instead of winding up at the dwelling of her mother’s ex-boyfriend, the two found themselves on a porch in the 300 block of Palacios.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.