If you build it, we will annex it, El Campo City Council told a would-be developer Monday, denying a request to release property from a development agreement.
The deal in place between Ruth Sacco and the city keeps undeveloped agricultural land untaxed and unannexed, but requires whomever she sells the property to agree to voluntary annexation when, if, homes, businesses or other structures are built.
The 2116 N. Wharton land in question, is a block running from east of the El Campo Middle School to Ellwood Street, with less than a third cut to the east by Blue Creek.
“Part of the comprehensive plan was to bring (the area) in R-1 (single family residential). Cities have no power to forcibly annex. However, a key paragraph in the development agreement calls for voluntary annexation,” City Attorney Ronny Collins told council.
That portion east of Blue Creek is what Frank Marek and John Petty want to develop into rural home lots with water wells rather than service from either the City of El Campo or the Isaacson Municipal Utility District to the south of the lots.
“We’re only asking for 14 lots. I understand 80 acres (the remaining portion) needs to be annexed,” Sacco Real Estate Representative John Petty said.
One concern, City Manager Courtney Sladek said was city’s comprehensive plan calling for the land to be used as an east loop in the decades to come.
“The state is taking the city’s ability to annex ... but here we have a tool ... I hate to give up the right to bring additional property into the city,” Mayor Chris Barbee said.
District 1 Councilman Steve Ward agreed. “I’m not against development. I want to make sure we are protecting the future ... trying to think a couple of steps ahead. We want to make sure we are prepared for any future growth,” he said.
To accept voluntary annexation will require the city provide services to the property line, estimated at $150,000, but that will allow the municipality to reap tax benefits from the entire area.
Council took no action Monday, effectively killing the request.
