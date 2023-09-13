After serving her country, a Texas veteran of World War II is looking to collect a few more mementos, in this case birthday cards to celebrate her centennial birthday.
Ethelyn Szad Bell of Bonham, is looking to collect 100 birthday cards, one for every year, and she is putting out the call to her community and Texas at large.
Bell served her country starting in 1945 when she completed her training at the Basic Training course for Army nurses and then served in the Eastern theatre.
She served with the Army Nurse Corps in the Philippines and Japan during the war and, after her service, she was honorably discharged in July 1946 after earning the rank of second lieutenant.
She was one of the 59,000 nurses that served the country in WWII, as reported by the U.S. Army Center of Military History, when Americans came out in droves to support the war effort ballooning the group’s numbers up from less that 1,000 as of the Pearl Harbor Bombings in December 1941.
Bell wasn’t finished serving after her time in the Corps, later working for the Veterans Administration Hospital in McKinney.
After meeting her husband, another WWII Army Veteran, Charles Bell, they moved to Prosper where they raised a son and a daughter and she would work as an elementary school nurse until she retired at 55.
Texans interested in sending Bell a 100th birthday card can address it to: Ethelyn Bell at Clyde W. Cosper TSVH 1300 Seven Oaks Road, Bonham, TX 75418.
