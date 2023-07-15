After months of debate, and two special sessions, a property tax relief bill is on Governor Abbott’s desk, calling for an increase in the homestead exemption and lowering school district tax rates.

The House and Senate have been attempting to pass bills lowering Texans property tax since the start of the 88th Legislature, but clashed on how. The Senate initially favored an increase to the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000 alongside compressing the school tax rates, whereas the House proposed using the entire $12.3 billion for school tax rate compression, decreasing the total amount homeowners would have to pay by increasing the state’s contribution to the schools.

