After months of debate, and two special sessions, a property tax relief bill is on Governor Abbott’s desk, calling for an increase in the homestead exemption and lowering school district tax rates.
The House and Senate have been attempting to pass bills lowering Texans property tax since the start of the 88th Legislature, but clashed on how. The Senate initially favored an increase to the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000 alongside compressing the school tax rates, whereas the House proposed using the entire $12.3 billion for school tax rate compression, decreasing the total amount homeowners would have to pay by increasing the state’s contribution to the schools.
The pending deal that made its way through the state legislature would decrease, or compress, property tax rates by 10.7 cents per $100 for home and business properties, increase the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000; and institute a three-year, 20-percent cap on appraisal increases for commercial and non-homestead properties worth less than $5 million.
With appraisal values increasing, some residents are looking to these caps as a means of limiting their bills.
“This year the improvement value went up $32,000, our appraised value went up $39,000 and our net appraised went up $26,000. The beginning of the year our escrowed amount rose $100-$120 more each month ... [a limit on how much our house increases in appraised value] would [help], being that we would be paying less in taxes,” Wharton County resident Rosemary Rodriguez said.
After the regular and two special sessions, the legislature seems to be confident that this package will pass. District 85 State Rep. Stan Kitzman, R-Pattison, saying at an El Campo town hall Wednesday night “I think about it like painting a wall, we all agree what needs to be done and we all agree what color you should paint it, we were arguing about the specific shade.”
The state legislature passed the measures late Thursday and then it was sent to the governor’s desk for his signature. Assuming Governor Abbott approves the package, which he has said he would approve, the constitutional amendment required would go in front of Texas voters in November for the 2023 tax year.
Census records show that the median value for a home in Wharton County in from 2017-21 was $156,300, meaning that the median taxable value of homes as far as the school district is concerned would, if the homestead exemption is increased, drop from $116,300 to $56,300 ignoring any other exemptions.
It should be noted that this exemption increase only effects the value for school taxes, the value remains the same for all other taxing entities.
With El Campo ISD’s current tax rate set at $1.0527, a 10.7 cent decrease in the tax rate would pull that down to $0.9457.
The package, taken in total, would take the school tax bill for the median El Campo home from $1,224 to $532 ignoring any other exemptions.
One notable exception to the housing relief packages is any direct benefit to renters. The measure lacks relief for the about 34 percent of Wharton County residents that do not own their homes, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau, beyond relief that would fall to their landlords that could be used to slow rent increases.
