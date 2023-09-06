When you need an El Campo ambulance you expect it to get there fast, but first the EMS department has to have one street-ready, stocked and staffed, a feat that’s becoming a daunting task.
The new box-style (Type I) ambulance just approved at the last council session, for example, won’t be in El Campo until sometime after October of 2025, according to El Campo EMS Director Garret Bubela, and that’s only if the city wins the equivalent of a lottery.
“We needed to get our order in (to Ford) if we have hopes of securing a chassis that will come off the line in the next year,” he said.
Ambulance scarcity requires more than a just little advance planning and hope the current fleet remains serviceable in the interim.
“The extended delivery times haven’t put the ability to serve our public in jeopardy up to this point ... but also understand this could change any day depending on if we have a vehicle go down for an extended time. Many services are having to reduce their fleet size due to vehicle availability, but that has not occurred with us,” Bubela said.
Buying an ambulance is about a $260,000 investment before outfitting, up from about $170,000 in 2016.
“This greatly impacts our ability to purchase other equipment. (For example) ... We will be looking to replace all of our stretchers in the coming years and the quote we received for five stretchers is in excess of $160,000. We try to obtain grant funding, but we have been unsuccessful in securing grants that cover all our needs,” Bubela said.
Previously, El Campo EMS would order an ambulance every other year, but that changed in 2017 when two were ordered in the same year. Now, the department uses an order-and-hope method.
“COVID has majorly messed with ambulance ordering, and they have been hard to come by,” Bubela said.
The department’s five units in regular service (two 2017 units, two 2019 and one 2021) have between 43,000 and 148,000 miles on each engine. The first out ones have the least miles on them and should be the most reliable, but ambulances are machines and machines break.
“One might think that an ambulance shouldn’t have many mechanical issues, but it has a large box on the back that is hitting the wind head on at emergency vehicle speeds. This strains the different parts of the ambulance and causes different parts to fail,” Bubela said.
“Overall, the ambulances should be in decent shape but unfortunately, we have seen numerous mechanical issues this year. Luckily, our local mechanics have been able to get our ambulances fixed without any major downtime affecting our response capabilities,” he added, saying getting parts isn’t always a guarantee either.
Parts houses give EMS departments priority when they can.
“We have been able ... on some items to classify our parts as emergency needs,” Bubela said.
Medications are another item where EMS encounters backlogs, but the department keeps enough in stock locally that it hasn’t affected its ability to treat and serve the public.
Unlike many EMS departments, Bubela said, El Campo is fully staffed. “We believe our rural atmosphere and advanced protocols make us a service that is attractive to prospective hires. We must continue to remain competitive with wages in the coming years as everyone is searching for employees,” he said.
Last fiscal year, a Type II, or transport van-style, ambulance was ordered to help with typically non-emergency runs from hospital to hospital or similar facility.
“Our current van-type ambulance has met its end of usefulness for us due to mechanical issues,” Bubela said, but added the unit still hasn’t arrived.
Now, manufacturers are saying the transport van might be ready for delivery in April 2025 – maybe.
The city got a good bit of news when Bubela discovered another van ambulance available this week. Putting in a request to city council in early August, the EMS department was authorized in a unanimous vote to buy the $119,061.09 unit from Southwest Ambulance Sales / Medix Specialty Vehicles and outfit it for about $10,000 more, ensuring that portion of the service will continue.
There’s also a 2003 ambulance that serves as a backup when one of the regular units is down an extended time period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.