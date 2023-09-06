Here To Help

El Campo EMS paramedics Jonathon Hogan (left) and Chris Fiore (right) load a stretcher and gear into the back of their ambulance late last week as they prepare for another run. Because of different slow downs in the production industry, new ambulances won’t arrive in town until 2025 or even later. 

 

When you need an El Campo ambulance you expect it to get there fast, but first the EMS department has to have one street-ready, stocked and staffed, a feat that’s becoming a daunting task.

The new box-style (Type I) ambulance just approved at the last council session, for example, won’t be in El Campo until sometime after October of 2025, according to El Campo EMS Director Garret Bubela, and that’s only if the city wins the equivalent of a lottery.

