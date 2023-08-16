Wharton County sheriff’s deputies caught two alleged drunken drivers this weekend along with one man who stands accused of punching his girlfriend.
All await justice after being transported to the county jail on an assortment of charges.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
Wharton County sheriff’s deputies caught two alleged drunken drivers this weekend along with one man who stands accused of punching his girlfriend.
All await justice after being transported to the county jail on an assortment of charges.
A traffic stop on Hwy. 60 in the Hungerford area started the weekend arrests around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11.
“The deputy observed several signs of (48-year-old Bernard) Lopez (of 1004 College, No. 2, in East Bernard) being intoxicated, and he located an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle,” WCSO Capt. BJ Novak told the newspaper.
The East Bernard man was taken to county jail on a driving while intoxicated charge after reportedly failing an assortment of sobriety tests. He posted a $2,000 bond and was released the next day.
About 15 minutes after a deputy stopped Lopez, another was dispatched to the Wharton Denny’s Restaurant to investigate a reported assault that they later learned had taken place at the Love’s Travel Stop in Hungerford.
“It was determined that 39-year-old John (Curtis) Hartley of Bay City had assaulted his girlfriend by punching her in the face,” Novak said.
Hartley now faces a family violence charge and was taken to county jail. At the jail, a North Carolina address is also recorded. Hartley was served a Harris County warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and held as of press time.
Saturday night, a deputy was on patrol in the East Bernard area when he was dispatched to a CR 216 home to investigate another assault report.
Arriving around 9:30 p.m., he learned 32-year-old Edward Chapa (of 4601 CR 216 in East Bernard) had allegedly choked a family member and “thrown a step ladder through a large bay window on the residence, shattering the window,” Novak said.
Deputies soon found Chapa “operating (a) vehicle with his three children as passengers. It was determined that Chapa was intoxicated,” Novak said.
Chapa now faces charges of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, family violence – choking and vandalism.
He too was taken to county jail. Once there, he posted $24,500 in bonds and was released Monday, Aug. 14.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.