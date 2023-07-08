Security and safety are the themes Monday as the Wharton County Commissioners Court is set to hear several purchase proposals for security.
Commissioners will discuss partnering with Guardian Security Systems to increase surveillance cameras and security presence around the Wharton County Historic Courthouse to the tune of $26,169.40 along with an additional $8,135.20 for the Wharton County Jail.
The courthouse work consists of 14 new camera installations as well as the hardware required to make use of them. The jail is requesting one new camera and access controls on two doors at the building.
The Lubbock firm was the only company that provided bids for what county officials say is a regular upgrade.
“(We have had) no issues. We are simply upgrading and improving existing systems,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said.
The court is also set to accept a $2,210 donation from the Wharton County 100 Club for the purchase of bullet proof vests for deputies.
“We are always thankful for the incredible generosity and support given by the Wharton County 100 Club. It is imperative that our county-wide law enforcement officers feel safe and are safe. That they have the respect and resources to properly and professionally conduct their jobs,” Spenrath said
The Wharton County Sheriff’s Department received a quote for $4,403.76 from Impact Promotional Services, a Fort Worth firm, for eight bullet resistant vests total.
In the last session at the end of June, the court gave Sheriff Shannon Srubar the go-ahead to apply to for a grant that would reimburse half of the costs for the vests.
“The grant for the vests is through the Department of Justice. The grant covers half reimbursement of each vest purchased. I am requesting the court approve the donation from the 100 Club to cover the other half,” Srubar said.
Also before the court is a request from Precinct 1 Commissioner Richard Zahn to purchase a used herbicide truck for around $9,500 via his precinct’s road and bridge fund from Keith Strnadel.
The meeting will be held at the Commissioners’ Court, 100 S. Fulton in Wharton, at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 10 with time reserved for public comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.