Security and safety are the themes Monday as the Wharton County Commissioners Court is set to hear several purchase proposals for security.

Commissioners will discuss partnering with Guardian Security Systems to increase surveillance cameras and security presence around the Wharton County Historic Courthouse to the tune of $26,169.40 along with an additional $8,135.20 for the Wharton County Jail.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.