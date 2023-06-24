Two El Campo men face multiple felony charges after clashing on Tegner Street Tuesday evening.
A firearm used to threaten a person around 5:20 p.m. had police racing to the 500 block of Tegner only to find their two suspects had already left.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
Two El Campo men face multiple felony charges after clashing on Tegner Street Tuesday evening.
A firearm used to threaten a person around 5:20 p.m. had police racing to the 500 block of Tegner only to find their two suspects had already left.
“An officer located them in the alleyway behind Ritz on South Mechanic. (Twenty-year-old Braelon Tre-zhun) Hudlin fled on foot. (Damien Lee Hood Jr., 19,) resisted arrest, then fled on foot, and then surrendered when officers closed in on him. He had a .45 caliber handgun in his waistband and small amount of marijuana when arrested,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said.
It took about another 10 minutes to track down Hudlin who was found in the 600 block of Cheryl Drive.
“Officers also later recovered a backpack containing bottles of Promethezine (a sedative), and several rounds of .380 ammunition,” Urban said, adding police were able to link the backpack to Hudlin.
Hood of 802 Rice was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, evading arrest, unlawful carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana and transported to the Wharton County Jail. Once there, he posted $27,500 in bonds and was released Thursday, June 22.
Hudlin of 1415 W. Norris was arrested 10 minutes later for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance in excess of 200 grams, tampering with evidence and evading arrest. Hudlin remained in county jail in lieu of $57,500 in bonds as of press time.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.