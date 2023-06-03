A driver asleep at the wheel and two drug possession cases by Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies marked just part of the Memorial Day weekend crackdown aimed at keeping revelers safe.
Four people were taken to county jail as part of the effort, deputies said.
An FM 102 speeder was spotted by a deputy near the intersection of CR 251 around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28. After making the stop, the deputy smelled marijuana and the sole occupant reportedly admitted to having a bag of the drug.
“A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a bag of marijuana and glass pipe in the center console,” WCSO Capt. BJ Novak said.
Tyler Scott Obenhaus, 29, of 1300 FM 2004, Trailer 10-LK, in Lake Jackson now faces charges of marijuana possession less than 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. Processed, he posted $2,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Less than an hour after the FM 102 traffic stop, a deputy stopped a driver at the far end of West Jackson near the U.S. 59 intersection.
Approaching the vehicle, the deputy reportedly saw an open beer and smelled marijuana, later finding a small amount during a search.
Robert Joseph Rivera, 31, of 716 Raab in Victoria was arrested by deputies at 12:19 a.m. Monday, May 29 for driving while intoxicated second offense and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted $2,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
His passenger was arrested for public intoxication.
The next night, deputies found a parked car sitting in the middle of a county road near East Bernard.
“The driver, Timmie Lynn Smith (61, of 2100 N. Fourth in Crockett), was asleep at the wheel with the vehicle still running,” Novak said of the incident near the intersection of CR 289 and CR 268.
Smith was arrested at 9:44 p.m. Sunday, May 28 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
