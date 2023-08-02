The Northside Education Center is preparing to modernize the building’s auditorium for public use, the final major section of the former El Campo ISD campus.
“We’re planning to take out the old chairs and replace the floors and ceilings. We’re trying to keep some of the timely architectural elements. We’re putting in an elevator and we want it make the auditorium into a multi-use space where you can have big groups or seminars and then break out groups for smaller meetings,” NEC Executive Director Leeanna Shimek said
The goal is to make the space available or local or traveling groups looking to host meetings, without competing with other locales.
“We’re obviously not going to compete with the Civic Center. We’re right in between Houston and Victoria, it gives us the opportunity for those 60-70 person gatherings to have a space. We’ll have movable tables and desks so people can make the space what they need,” Shimek said.
NEC estimates renovating the auditorium will cost about $1.6 million. The architectural plans as well as the electrical and plumbing plans are complete, although the numbers are still being finalized.
The organization has collected about $500,000 with a local fundraising campaign. They hope the auditorium work will be completed by the end of next year, depending on the bidding process.
“What we’re going to have to do is renovate in phases, the bids are being put together and now we’re hoping to get that number down, because most of that was collected during the beginning of COVID and there were a lot of supply chain issues,” Shimek said. “We’re hoping to start soon, once we get a good bid.”
This is a long time coming, with plans for renovations stretching back to the early 2000s.
“This was actually planned as the second (renovation to be) done about 20 years ago. But, in talking with the college and schools, the need was more for the smaller classrooms. We’ve been looking at this for awhile and now this is the last piece,” Shimek said.
The NEC, opened in 2003, serves El Campo’s continuing education needs, providing a place for an assortment of classes and training programs as part of the non-profit The Northside Health Center, Inc. DBA Northside Center Inc.
“The NEC services approximately 2,400 area residents per year with 59 percent adult, 35 percent youth and 6 percent older adults being served,” NEC Executive Director Leeanna Shimek said. “ Since 2007, [the] NEC has enrolled more than 1,800 students in classes at Wharton County Junior College [and] since 2014 [the] NEC has hosted workforce trainings for approximately 300 people per year and almost 15,000 total hours of training.”
This comes on top of the GED and English Language classes offered for nearly 15 years.
NEC development has been occurring since the campus’ reemergence as an institution of higher learning since 1988 when the City of El Campo and El Campo ISD jointly came to preserve and utilize the structures.
The first phase of the development was the site that would open as the Boys &Girls Club. Construction began in 1988 before it opened to serve the city’s youth in 1990. The El Campo Branch of the Wharton County Library opened later and now the former campus hosts meetings for businesses and clubs. The City Development Corporation of El Campo is located inside the NEC as well.
