Retired teachers meet in historical museum

The Texas Retired Teachers Association of Wharton County met on Sept. 6, in the Wharton County Historical Museum in Wharton.
President Renee Cavazos of Boling, presided at the 10:30 a.m. meeting. She led pledges to the U.S. and Texas flags.
Cavazos introduced Buck and Lisa Wengler, Norma Robinson, and Bobby Johnson as new members. She encouraged members to read the TRTA Voice magazine.
District III President Robin Metting of Victoria discussed voting in November, urging members to help pass proposition 9 a cost-of-living raise for retired teachers.
District 85 State Rep. Stan Kitzman was the guest speaker. He reported 200,000 living in the district and discussed issues relating to retired teachers, lack of new teachers, and law enforcement on campuses.
Secretary Cynthia Mullino presented the minutes of the last meeting followed by the treasurer’s report.
The association will continue with a project to connect retired teachers to the 45 first-year teachers in the county. WCRTA welcomes them and will present them with the money to help with classroom or other needs. Chairman Stan Labay, immediate past president, said he was grateful for donations.
The local unit has 250 members, according to Carol Labay. Membership booklets are available.
Healthy Living Chairman Dixie Waldrop introduced the group to TEXERCISE, a fitness and nutritional program from the State of Texas Department of Health and Human Services. She demonstrated and had the group practice some simple stretches followed by a simple eye-hand coordination balloon activity.
Volunteer Hours chairman Joy Roppolo reminded all to complete volunteer hours. A name was drawn for a free meal at the next meeting.
Protective Services chairman JoAnn Cowan presented checkfraud informatin. Thieves are robbing mailboxes, stealing checks, lifting ink from them, changing pay to and amount. Use gel ink/blue or black because it is more difficult to remove from checks. The holidays and tax season are vulnerable to theft.
Mary Ellen Meyer reported that Wharton County Junior College has a program to help with cost of courses and suggested TRTA use scholarship money to help those already teaching to continue education in specialized areas.
Members from Wharton provided door prizes. Members purchased silent auction items.
Cavazos closed the meeting with a blessing of the meal.
The next meeting will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1 in the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church in East Bernard.
