A former Louise High School teacher faces up to two years in prison as the theft case against her continues.
The Wharton County Grand Jury handed down a single count indictment for theft less than $30,000 against 45-year-old Keri Alison Jones, 45, of 250 S. Wharton in Louise following August deliberations.
Jones stands accused of stealing an estimated $9,000 from the Louise FFA Alumni Booster Club.
The science teacher resigned June 29, one day before she was arrested by Wharton County sheriff’s deputies on the theft charge. Taken to the county jail June 30, she posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
Deputies made the arrest after a month-long investigation into missing booster club cash discovered when the organization began preparing for its annual banquet and discovered they didn’t have enough money to cover planned expenses.
Jones had served as the FFA alumni organization’s treasurer for years.
“It was discovered that Jones was involved in the theft,” WCSO Sheriff Shannon Srubar told the Leader-News, adding it had taken place over a year’s time and that Jones had admitted to the crime.
She was the only suspect.
Theft between $2,500 and $30,000 is a state jail felony. If convicted, Jones faces six months to two years in prison.
The Louise Alumni FFA Booster Club is not a part of Louise ISD and no district funds were involved in the alleged theft.
