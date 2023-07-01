Cook-off costs actually less than 2022

A summer cookout for Fourth of July will cost consumers slightly less than last year’s record prices but significantly higher than two years ago, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s marketbasket survey.

The national average cost of a summer cookout for 10 people is $67.73 and $63.60 in Texas, about 6 percent less than the national average.

