One of the El Campo 10U coaches goes out to the mound to talk to his team last week in El Campo. The 10U team is one win away from the district championship.

The El Campo Boys & Girls Club, Little League, Heritage Center and the After-School Activities Program (ASAP) may receive little to no city dollars in the coming year while other agencies could see changes in municipal support as well.

Just those four entities were hoping for $142,500 in city funding. In a Monday night budget workshop staff said it wants to cut that to $67,500 and council recommended slashing it entirely to offset a proposed tax hike (please related story).

