The El Campo Boys & Girls Club, Little League, Heritage Center and the After-School Activities Program (ASAP) may receive little to no city dollars in the coming year while other agencies could see changes in municipal support as well.
Just those four entities were hoping for $142,500 in city funding. In a Monday night budget workshop staff said it wants to cut that to $67,500 and council recommended slashing it entirely to offset a proposed tax hike (please related story).
“My recommendation is that we don’t give any of the agencies money, and give that $67,000 to police officers and city personnel. The City of El Campo is behind (on pay scales). We’ve got to take care of people and what we got. Who going to drive the ambulances ... who going to go out at night on a busted water line ... we need to take care of our people here now,” Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante said Monday, receiving applause from former City Councilwoman Gloria Harris who was in the audience.
In late May, all outside agencies receiving city funding were asked to appear at a budget workshop to make their requests.
Some, like the Beautify El Campo Extension, Northside Education Center, the museum and Crisis Center will be folded into the regular city budget next year, still receiving funding, if and only if, they can show how municipal dollars are used.
That’s been a problem in years past, District 1 Councilman Steve Ward said. “We have no agreements with anyone. We are giving these people money.”
The Little League, for example, has already received $1 million in funding for the park, he said, along with continuing funding for watering and often exclusive use of the parking lots which are city maintained.
“We need to have an agreement or don’t fund them if we don’t have an agreement so how do we know what their responsibilities are,” he said.
District 3 Representative David Hodges, who admitted he had a granddaughter in Little League now, recommended making that agency the top one to fund if $67,500 is still distributed.
Using Hotel/Motel funds currently directed to the chamber of commerce could be used to help fund Little League since it brings tournaments and the shopping dollars they include to the city, District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr. said.
Former Councilwoman Gloria Harris questioned why the city was continuing to fund the Boys & Girls Club. “We partnered with the Boys & Girls club to get away from summer programs, but they are not doing anything they agreed to do,” she said.
No formal decisions were made during the workshop, but it’s looking like the city will be giving far less funding to community groups in the coming fiscal year.
