A two- to three-cent tax hike as well as increases in water bills and trash fees next year, all to fund employee raises, are the recommendations made by city staff during Monday’s budget workshop.

The proposed increases could wind up being a quadruple whammy for El Campo homeowners, most of whom are already facing increases in home values, according to Wharton Central Appraisal District reports. Usually as values go up, tax rates go down, but the sales tax rebates that help keep property tax low haven’t met expectations this year.

