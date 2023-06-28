A two- to three-cent tax hike as well as increases in water bills and trash fees next year, all to fund employee raises, are the recommendations made by city staff during Monday’s budget workshop.
The proposed increases could wind up being a quadruple whammy for El Campo homeowners, most of whom are already facing increases in home values, according to Wharton Central Appraisal District reports. Usually as values go up, tax rates go down, but the sales tax rebates that help keep property tax low haven’t met expectations this year.
“Unfortunately, we flat lined,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told council. More local shopping would certainly help, but it will take months of spending to help alleviate concerns.
The raises, Sladek said, can’t wait. “Our wage increases have not kept up with inflation or the cost of living wage adjustments, which has affected our ability to retain personnel,” she said.
The CAD estimates El Campo values have risen $386 million, according to data presented to city council. That preliminary rise in value, however, was not used for early staff computations due to a lack of confidence in the early assessment.
“It could be a game-changer,” Sladek said, but added it’s too early to be certain. Last year, property values were up 16 percent county wide, helping to push city taxes down.
El Campo residents currently pay 48.419 cents per $100 in taxable property, the city’s lowest tax rate since 2013. Despite this, but a good many tax bills went up last year as a result of higher property values.
One penny of new tax will generate between $70,000 and $80,000, Finance Director Brittni Nanson said, adding the city wants up to $240,000 largely for a 5 percent raise to all employees not receiving a “market adjustment,” which is also a raise, but one that can push percentages into the double digits quickly.
District 3 Councilman David Hodges compared the raises and the tax hike to the cost of doing business. “There’s no way we can get by on same revenue as we did before ... we’re going to lose people. I want to see the appraised rates, I want to raise it as little as possible,” he said.
El Campo police officers on patrol, for example, would see a $7,000 per year pay hike if the current budget vision becomes an August reality. New public works department employees would go from $13 per hour to $16, a rate one councilman said was near minimum wage.
One possibility to mitigate the tax hike to severely cut funding to outside agencies (please see related story).
“We need to pay our people what we need to pay them, fix our streets and tax people accordingly,” District 4 Council John Hancock Jr. said.
No action was taken after the budget workshop. Final property evaluations should be released in late July with budget talks continuing through August.
If tax and utility rate hikes continue to be a recommendation after evaluations are released, public hearings will be held before formal votes are taken.
