Bright lights, allowing the public to see inside the now open Vape N’ More smoke shop at the El Campo’s busiest intersection, are allowed under its special use permit but the scrolling signs initially seen will have to stop, according to staff.

The scrolling and flashing signs can only run at five-second intervals, City Manager Courtney Sladek said, adding the store is only allowed one sign with its name. The City Inspections Department is working with the company now.

