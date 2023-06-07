Bright lights, allowing the public to see inside the now open Vape N’ More smoke shop at the El Campo’s busiest intersection, are allowed under its special use permit but the scrolling signs initially seen will have to stop, according to staff.
The scrolling and flashing signs can only run at five-second intervals, City Manager Courtney Sladek said, adding the store is only allowed one sign with its name. The City Inspections Department is working with the company now.
“There is only allowed to be one sign for the store itself, other than the front door, but the open signs are permissible,” City Planner Krystal Hasselmeier said. “The flag signs are not for the Vape N’More shop, these are associated with the food truck business that sets up there.”
The Special Use Permit approved last month required the store to keep existing window tint, put in when the building at the intersection of Mechanic and Jackson streets used to be a Pizza Hut with the lower lighting levels of a dining establishment.
“It was presented to both P&Z and Council that the windows are currently darkened by existing window tint that does limit the visibility of products from the street ... The business is in compliance with this condition,” she said.
A 5-2 vote, with Mayor Chris Barbee and then Councilwoman Gloria Harris against, created the now-required by ordinance SUP for the smoke shop to open.
Council, however, actually had little, if any, choice in what would be sold in the building.
Had the SUP not been approved, Vape N More owner Karim (also listed as Kareem) Jiwaini of Port Arthur told city officials that he wold be opening a convenience or liquor store at the location, one that sold vapes. Neither type of business requires an SUP to operate.
Jiwaini reportedly operates 45 smoke shops throughout the state.
