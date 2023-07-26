Tight budget projections met impassioned pleas for Little League and after-school program support, but council stopped short of offering any funding reprieves Monday night.
Between the El Campo Little League, Boys & Girls Club of El Campo, After-School Activities Program and the El Campo Heritage Center, the city received $142,500 in funding requests, but staff has built only $67,500 into the working budget.
Monday, City Manager Courtney Sladek and Finance Director Brittni Nanson were looking for direction; offer more funding and pay for it by whatever means can be found or stand fast at the less-than-requested levels. They didn’t get it.
Picking one program over another could be dangerous, District 1 Councilman Steve Ward told council. “The reason I’m emphatic about getting agreements in place, (is that) it has to be defensible ... if we decide to give one agency funding and not another ... (the council has) exposed the city (to possible legal challenges).”
Although he said he supported the Little League and other outside agencies, Ward suggested reallocating even the suggested outside agency funding to bolster already planned entry level public works pay raises.
“These guys aren’t making a living wage,” he said, recommending entry level pay go from between $31,500 to $35,360 depending on which department to $45,000.
District 3 Councilman David Hodges made a plea to ensure El Campo Little League gets all $30,000 it requested, but not others.
“I’m very much against both of the after-school programs ... (I) feel strongly that school should be funding it,” he said, but added Little League was a different story.
“They serve over 600 kids (and) does a whole lot for an economy in summer time ... (it) shouldn’t be treated as outside agency, should be treated as a city park. It’s a quality of life, people actually move to a community if they have a good Little League. Some towns pay the entire thing,” he said.
Other council members acknowledged the economic benefits an organization like Little League brings to the community, but District 2 Councilman Thomas Coblentz said the city should look at dollars already being donated like parking lot maintenance, waiving of fees and some park upkeep.
Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante said “I wish could give each organization $50,000, but we just can’t ... (there is) no way the city is in place to do that.”
He added, “The City of El Campo is way behind” calling for a focus on infrastructure.
Jill Hearne of the El Campo Boys & Girls Club, Laura Motal from Little League and Charlotte Brown representing ASAP all briefly addressed council asking for funding to remain in place.
Losing a requested $50,000, Hearne said, “would be hard to absorb,” adding that’s half the cost of the summer program.
Motal pointed out the 600 children served by Little League and efforts to do renovations on a ballpark that is now 10 years old.
ASAP is a completely free program for children unlike other organizations, Brown said, adding they have 75 on a waiting list.
The answer to all of it, Ward said, may be to ask voters to change the mission statement of the City Development Corporation of El Campo from Type A (largely industrial) to Type B (opening the door for more support of quality of life projects).
The concern, Sladek said, would be the need to go back to voters who could vote out the program entirely.
No decisions were finalized during the workshop session.
The Crisis Center, Northside Center, Beautify El Campo Environment, El Campo Museum and Stray Pet Outreach have all been folded into city department budgets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.