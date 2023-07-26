Tight budget projections met impassioned pleas for Little League and after-school program support, but council stopped short of offering any funding reprieves Monday night.

Between the El Campo Little League, Boys & Girls Club of El Campo, After-School Activities Program and the El Campo Heritage Center, the city received $142,500 in funding requests, but staff has built only $67,500 into the working budget.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.