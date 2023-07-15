An El Campo city councilman cried foul over offering a new family style restaurant up to $50,000 for revamping an older building.
District 1 Councilman Steve Ward said he has nothing against the South Texas Roost, a new family style restaurant soon to open by the El Campo Civic Center. His concern lies with the City Development Corporation of El Campo’s Site Improvement Grant Program.
“The City Development Corporation is established as a Type A Economic Development Corporation with industrial and manufacturing projects as the primary focus. Most of the projects funded under the Site Improvement Grant Program have been commercial and retail,” Ward said.
The CDC offers grants of up to 10 percent of improvement costs – not to exceed $50,000 – for businesses improving property, but needs city council’s okay for any costs beyond $25,000.
Council voted 3-1 Monday night to approve the funding for South Texas Roost, 3805 FM 2765, a soon-to-open restaurant sited at what used to be the Resale Barn just north of the El Campo Civic Center. Ward was against and Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante and council members John Hancock Jr. (District 4) and David Hodges (District 3) were not present at the session.
The business is being developed by Chase and Kendal Macek of El Campo.
“They plan to open a family-friendly restaurant with a covered outside play area with seating. The estimated cost for the project is over $590,000. This new business will create six full-time and 10 part-time positions,” CDC Executive Director Carolyn Gibson told council.
Aside from the industrial-based mission of a development corporation like El Campo’s, Ward said he’s concerned with the lack of program criteria and measurable results from site improvements.
The grant has “primarily funded local businesses improving or expanding at a current location, relocating within the City of El Campo, commercial, retail, and professional businesses, and many times singular entities or individuals on multiple occasions,” Ward said, adding when grants are awarded varies from before a project starts until after it is already completed.
The CDC tracks job creation and retention as well as the economic impacts of businesses it assists, Gibson told council. A Leader-News request for comment on the issue had not been returned as of press time.
Formed in 1993 following city voter approval, the CDC garnishes a quarter-cent of rebated sales tax to use it for economic development purposes. As a Type A economic development corporation its original mission was to assist with industrial, manufacturing and infrastructure, but officials soon realized the overall decline in U.S. manufacturing efforts limited efforts.
A Type B organization can fund all projects covered by a Type A in addition to quality of life efforts like parks, museums and sports convention facilities along with affordable housing, parking and transportation facilities as well as manufacturing and industrial development and infrastructure.
To change the CDC from a Type A to a Type B organization would require a citizen vote which, if rejected, could result in dissolving the organization.
Council has discussed the possibility of taking economic development efforts back to voters, but so far have opted not to proceed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.