How much El Campo home and business owners are going to have to pay in taxes remains unknown after yet another budget meeting Monday night.
The rate likely lies between the 44.226 and 48.482 cents per $100 in taxable property, the first being the No New Revenue rate which would bring in the same amount as the current tax levy of 48.419 per $100 thanks to increased property evaluations. The second rate would bulk up the city’s budget by $500,000, according to figures computed by the county tax assessor’s office.
Despite the perceived rate drop, homeowners would likely still pay more because their individual home’s value has increased.
Staff’s not making a recommendation on exactly what rate the city should proceed with, however, until two questions are answered – how big of a raise council wants to give workers, and how much they want to donate to a small handful of the community’s nonprofit organizations. Of the two points, the amount the city gives away appears to be the biggest sticking point.
With $142,500 requested from four organizations, City Manager Courtney Sladek said staff’s recommendation was “to cut the funding by $75,000 this year ... it could be pro-rated or all given to one. We’re leaving that up to council.”
During the current budget cycle, the city supplied the El Campo Boys & Girls Club and After School Activities Program (ASAP) with $50,000 each, the El Campo Little League $30,000 and the Heritage Center $12,500.
All want the same amount once more, but if council follows staff recommendation there’s only $67,500 to distribute. Anything more could mean increasing the tax burden on residents and businesses.
At-large Councilman Blake Barger and District 3 Councilman David Hodges suggested the staff recommended amount be divided by number of people served. Both are supporters of the El Campo Little League which would win in a raw numbers review. The Boys & Girls Club and ASAP are teaching programs that serve fewer children and the Heritage Center is the only one dedicated to senior citizens.
A 5 percent across-the-board pay hike for city workers with even more for entry level emergency services and public works posts will already mean a tax hike for the public. Some members of council have indicated the recommendation may not be enough and bigger city worker paychecks mean bigger tax bills.
The city’s rollback rate 54.906 cents per $100, to go beyond that rate would take voter approval.
Budget talks continue Monday, Aug. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.