Play Ball!

Visitors are expected to flock to El Campo’s Little League ball park starting Friday for the start of the Texas East Little League Softball Championship.

The Texas East Little League Softball Championship has been played in El Campo since 2019, and it will continue at Zlotnik Park starting this Friday and lasting through Monday next week.

“It’s a true honor that they ask us year after year to continue hosting this tournament,” El Campo Little League President Laura Motal said. “We have an amazing facility and we love to have other people from across the state not only visit the park, but visit the community of El Campo and our local restaurants and businesses and put us on the map.”

