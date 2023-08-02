What started as a proud moment seems to be souring as the $3.3 billion in federal funding meant to expand broadband Internet access might not be as useful in the rural communities as hoped.
The Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program funding was part of the 2021 infrastructure law passed under President Biden. With an additional $41.5 billion in state funding, the idea was to expand Internet connection into rural areas without stable connections, or any service. However some of the rules mean smaller local Internet service providers aren’t as excited over the program anymore.
“In the first round of funding (for unserved areas), one of the big disappointments was we found out that satellite companies could serve data at 25 megabits down and three megabits up and it knocked out about 90 percent of the U.S.,” said Bill Rakowitz, vice president of regulatory and compliance at YK Communications..
Unserved areas were given the first round of funding, before underserved communities got their chance in phase two.
“The patches of Wharton County that will qualify as underserved are sparsely populated ... The cost of building a network that serves of three to five households per mile is high ... The grants coming through this program don’t look very promising for YK to take advantage of because of the way the requirements are structured,” Rakowitz said.
One requirement of concern a letter of credit from a pre-selected major bank that covers at least a quarter of the project cost which is more difficult for rural providers that might not have local access to the banks.
“We’ve reached out to other providers in the area through partnerships, but that doesn’t build a reliable business case,” Rakowitz said, adding “The grants are extremely helpful for building infrastructure, but there’s still operations and maintenance costs. There’s costs of the network after they’ve been built.”
Officials estimate administration costs after a project is built at between 15 -20 percent to account for regulatory reporting, administrative overhead and maintenance and operations.
However, YK hasn’t written off this process totally, as restructuring of programs and regulations could allow projects to receive funding at a later date.
“We’re going to continue to look to the second round of funding,” Rakowitz said.
