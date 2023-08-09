Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr., criminally indicted in December for failing to comply with a public records request, was arrested Tuesday on a Class A misdemeanor charge of official oppression.
He is accused of using the powers of his office to raise the water rates of a Kendleton business from around $100 per month to $700 per month. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.
Failing to comply with a public records request under the Texas Public Information Act is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $2,000 fine.
According to the indictment, Humphrey used his authority as mayor to harm or defraud Todd Doucet, owner of the Lazy K RV Park in Kendleton, between December 2021 and April 2023. Humphrey is accused of unilaterally increasing the RV park’s water rate by 600 percent during that time period without the backing of an ordinance or the city council’s permission.
“I knew what he did was illegal and I’m glad the district attorney’s office is holding him accountable for his actions,” Doucet told the newspaper.
“This should send a clear message to public officials everywhere in the state that they cannot abuse their office and get away with it. They’ll be held accountable.”
A Fort Bend County grand jury handed down the indictment on July 24.
Arrested Tuesday, Humphrey was released on a $1,000 surety bond and will have his first hearing Sept. 11.
Humphrey was indicted on Dec. 16, 2022 on a misdemeanor count of failing or refusing to produce public records as required by law.
Doucet said he was forced to hire an attorney after Humphrey raised his water rate in November 2020, shortly after he questioned Humphrey about a cease-and-desist order for a shed on his property.
Doucet asked Mayor Humphrey to provide him the city ordinance that would show he was in violation.
“He told me I would just have to accept his word on it,” Doucet said. “When I said I still wanted to see an ordinance or some other proof I had violated the city code, he threatened to raise my water rate.”
In December, Doucet received his November water bill and it had skyrocketed from about $80 per month to $700.
Doucet once again approached Humphrey and demanded to see proof that he was allowed to raise the water rates so dramatically.
“He just laughed in my face,” Doucet recalled.
The businessman hired Lake Jackson attorney Phillip Knop who filed a Texas Public Information Act request in February 2021. Neither the city nor Humphrey responded. A second request was filed in March 2022 with no response.
Knop said he notified the Texas Attorney General of Humphrey’s refusal to produce the records.
The AG’s office sent a letter to the city and Humphrey notifying them they had to turn over the records or forward the TPIA request to the AG for a ruling.
Humphrey did not respond to the AG’s request, which led to an investigation by Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton’s office.
After the second indictment, Middleton warned other public officials to pay heed to state laws.
“No one is above the law and everyone should be treated equally under the law,” he told a reporter.
