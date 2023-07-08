It was a prince’s and a princess’ tale this year as a little boy and girl earned top marks from the public and judges in this year’s All American Baby Contest.
Of the 21 entries, Leader-News readers chose A’Lani Gaona, daughter of A’Lia and Manny Gaona as El Campo’s All American Baby, with her dashing smile and glowing charm blowing readers away.
Mateo Lara, son of Gustavo and Krysta Lara, carried the day amongst the Leader-News judges who couldn’t believe the adorable smirk captured in the photo.
It’s more than bragging rights for the two terrific toddlers and Mateo and A’lani can collect a certificate as well as $50 that they can keep or share with the family. They and all other winners can collect their prizes after 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 12.
Judges awarded Isabella Salazar, daughter of Ryan and Stephanie Salazar, with second place Judge’s Choice and third place went to Colton Hayes, son of Brent Hayes and Jessica Hart.
There are no cash prizes for second and third in the Judge’s Choice, but the winners will still receive a certificate for placing.
“As always, judges had some very tough decisions to make, and I appreciate their efforts. It can’t be easy staring into all those happy little faces, and picking just three,” El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said. “And, I’d like to thank our advertisers. They made the contest possible.”
Second place carrier of the people’s vote was Kamryn Nielsen, daughter of Clay and Kenna Nielsen, with her excited face looking like she just saw a new puppy.
Dannylee Mrnustik, son of Destiny Mrnustik, in his black cowboy hat reminiscent of Johnny Cash captured enough votes to lock down third place.
Kamryn and Dannylee, as second and third place, can collect $30 and $20 for their placing on the podium.
“Thank you to all the participants and their parents as well as all the proud grandparents, aunts, uncles and assorted family friends who made this year an especially tight competition. We hope readers enjoyed seeing all these happy faces and making their own selections and guesses,” Crabtree said.
Participants in this year’s All American Baby contest were: Jaci Anzaldua, child of Aaron and Kristy Anzaldua; Emory Balderas, child of Jessica Rodriguez and Alonzo Balderas; Macario Cordova, child of Macario Cordova and Corrina Haserodt.
Addy Belle Cox, child of Clint and Amanda Cox; Kodi Cox, child of Aaron and Katie Cox; Aubriella Ally Dominguez, child of Crystal Hernandez and Luis Dominguez; Brax Eggemeyer, child of Blake and Eve Eggemeyer; A’Lani Gaona, child of Manny and A’Lia Gaona.
Ryver Graham, child of Taylor and Audrey Graham; Colton Hayes, child of Brent Hayes and Jessica Hart; Khloe Hernandez, child of Angel Hernandez and Abigail Bustamante; Julia Johnson, child of Neal and Sandy Johnson; Karter Dallas Kimble, child of Kamille Brown and Travell Kimble.
Mateo Lara, child of Gus and Krysta Lara; Hudson Mach, child of Kayiln Panning and Ross Mach; Dannylee Mrnustik, child of Destiny Mrnustik; Kamryn Nielsen, child of Clay and Kenna Nielsen.
Everly Orsak, child of Kyle and Haley Orsak; Lillian Rod, child of Garrett and Ashley Rod; Isabella Salazar, child of Ryan and Stephanie Salazar; and Lena Wright, child of Bre Berry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.