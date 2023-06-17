El Campo’s annual Juneteenth observance can be found at Willie Bell Park through 11 p.m. today undaunted by an extreme heat warning.
Vendors will be on site, and visitors can enjoy a basketball tournament, coed kickball, an afternoon gospel rap concert and a domino tournament while the day begins with the Juneteenth traditional procession.
A parade will kick off the event at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Palacios Street and U.S. 59, travel north on Palacios to West Second and turning right to end at Willie Bell Park.
Then the music starts at 11 a.m., with four DJs lined up for the event playing blues, gospel and rap music for the crowd, with El Campo Mayor Chris Barbee planned to make an appearance and a speech at the celebration around 5:30 p.m.
Barbecue grills will be firing up for a rib cookoff as well.
Beating the heat is a central concern for revelers enjoying a day outside in the June sunshine, so canopies are encouraged as well as food and refreshments for attendees.
“We have vendors coming out, for example Good Time BBQ and Eric’s Funnel Cakes and then the clothing vendors as well,” El Campo Juneteenth Committee spokesperson Lataine Boston said, adding “A lot of people have been getting in contact with me asking how they can help and I’ve been telling people to come and donate water.”
Water, at no charge, will be available at the park.
All are welcome to join in the celebrations.
“Our goal is bringing the community together, its not just for the African American community, this event is for everyone. The goal is to bring the community together and then people can see what the Juneteenth Committee wants to do,” Boston said.
“We’re trying to get everyone involved to have a good time on a good day.”
Juneteenth, or June 19, now a federal holiday, celebrates the day Texas slaves learned they were free with the arrival of Major Gen. Gordon Granger in Galveston on June 19, 1865, months after the official surrender of Southern forces.
Willie Bell, the 720 W. Second park’s namesake, is El Campo’s best know black citizen, a true standout in the now defunct Negro Baseball League before desegregation.
A pitcher, Bell was known for his excellent control with a moving fastball as well as his ability to throw virtually any pitch.
Then age 27, Bell threw in three games of the inaugural 1924 Colored World Series, winning his only decision and compiling a 2.63 ERA. During the regular season that year, Bell went 10-2.
Then, in the 1925 Negro League World Series, Bell complied a 1.13 ERA in three games.
The fifth best in the League’s history, Bell won 141 games and lost only 57 from 1923 to 1936.
The current park is encompasses the ground where Bell taught black youngsters to play baseball in a time when they were not welcome on other teams.
Bell died in a car wreck in 1969.
A plaque honoring the hurler who took time to work with area youth is located in the park.
