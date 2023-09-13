El Campo residents will be paying 44.421 cents per $100 in taxable property, council decided Monday, after one member failed in an attempt to drop the levy even more.
Roughly four cents lower than last year’s levy of 48.419 cents, the new tax level is the No New Revenue rate, the tax rate needed to generate the same amount of funds as last year. The NNR, however, does not take into account development that had not been on the tax role in 2022. Taxes on those new developments are also placed in the general fund.
The four-cent decline will mean a homeowner with a $200,000 home will see an $80 per year drop in city taxes, assuming that home was also valued at $200,000 last year as well. If, however, the home increased in appraised value the savings could be negated.
Council approved the levy 5-2 with District 3 Councilman David Hodges and District 1 Councilman Steve Ward against.
Before the vote, Hodges made a plea to lower the tax rate one additional cent to 43.421 cents per $100 in taxable property.
Hodges has been the no-new-taxes champion this budget season publicly announcing that he would not vote for any rate over 44 cents during late budget hearings.
“Sales tax numbers have been off the charts. I feel that with continued inflation that should keep sales tax up. No. 2 Thanks to the CAD (Central Appraisal District) the property tax has increased from higher real estate values,” Hodges told the Leader-News, adding, “No. 3 New construction has been off the charts. Such as the AEP project on the loop, the apartments and new homes being built by the bowling alley, new homes in Emerald Estates and the Fairways, the new homes on Empire past Avenue I and the trailer park on the loop.”
Hodges found no allies Monday, however, and his motion died for lack of a second.
The city’s fiscal year 2024 budget was approved in a 6-1 vote with Ward against. That budget calls for $11,745,975 in the general operating fund and then establishes revenue for 12 other funds. These range from $5,068,310 in the utility fund which is paid by water bills, to $2,741,528 in debt service (part of the new tax rate) and $2,460,700 for the EMS Fund (primarily covered via a contract with Emergency Services District 3).
The budget designates $140,000 for transportation generated by the surcharge added to utility bills, $311,743 to the Information Technology Fund which is a paid via a surcharge on city tickets and fines, $160,000 to the Hotel/Motel Fund paid via a tax on those finding lodging in the city limits and an anticipated $4,950 in the police seizure fund.
In a unanimous vote, council avoided a 29 percent health insurance rate increase by switching providers from United Healthcare to Blue Cross Blue Shield. Insuring all employees will cost an estimated $811,596.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.