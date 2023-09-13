El Campo residents will be paying 44.421 cents per $100 in taxable property, council decided Monday, after one member failed in an attempt to drop the levy even more.

Roughly four cents lower than last year’s levy of 48.419 cents, the new tax level is the No New Revenue rate, the tax rate needed to generate the same amount of funds as last year. The NNR, however, does not take into account development that had not been on the tax role in 2022. Taxes on those new developments are also placed in the general fund.

