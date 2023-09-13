Calls for help have sent El Campo EMS crews racing from the station more than 1,600 times so far this year or about seven times per day on average.
The 1,663 calls through the end of July (the latest report available) are actually less than EMS was summoned in 2022 when ambulances were dispatched 1,715 times.
Most calls of this year’s calls, 80.5 percent, has been in response to a 9-1-1 call for help in comparison to 1,392 last year.
Not every 9-1-1 call, however, results in transport to the hospital. This year about 44 percent of those calls that appeared to be an emergency ended with a person refusing or not needing transport to the hospital, the most common of which is a minor wreck scene.
EMTs also assist police officers when needed on DWI investigations, doing blood draws to check for intoxication. El Campo EMS did 20 of those blood draws as of the end of July in comparison to 11 during the same time period last year.
Ambulances also roll for emergency and non emergency transfers, a total of 285 through July, along with 18 instances when ambulances have been asked to stand by at an event.
The department keeps five units ready to roll, but usually they aren’t needed at the same time.
In seven months, the department needed two ambulances at the same time 367 instances (317 in 2022), three ambulances 104 times (99 times last year) and four times once (four times last year).
Five units were not needed at the same time in first seven months of either year.
