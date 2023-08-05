El Campo residents may see a lower tax rate on their next bill, but likely will still pay more.

Rising overall property values has forced the No New Revenue tax rate, the levy needed to bring in the same revenue on the same properties as this year, down from 48.419 cents to 44.226 cents per $100, based on the $986,423,919 overall evaluation provided by the Wharton County Central Appraisal District.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.