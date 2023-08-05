El Campo residents may see a lower tax rate on their next bill, but likely will still pay more.
Rising overall property values has forced the No New Revenue tax rate, the levy needed to bring in the same revenue on the same properties as this year, down from 48.419 cents to 44.226 cents per $100, based on the $986,423,919 overall evaluation provided by the Wharton County Central Appraisal District.
“We have $15,645,664 in new taxable value (new construction), which yields the city around $75,000 in new property taxes (which will be divided into the debt fund and operations/maintenance fund), which is not enough to avoid a tax increase,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told the Leader-News Thursday.
City staff requests up to $240,000 for an across-the-board 5 percent staff pay raise as well as additional increases for entry level emergency services and public works employees. With each penny of tax revenue, the city generates about $80,000, so $240,00 would mean about three cents.
City council has a major decision to make before the final recommendation on tax rate is offered by staff. “(It) depends on the funding for outside agencies,” Sladek said.
The El Campo Boys & Girls Club has requested $50,000 in funding, the El Campo Little League $30,000, the Heritage Center $12,500 and After School Activities Program (ASAP) $50,000, totaling $142,500, the same given by the city last year.
This year, however, city staff has only budgeted $67,500 in the upcoming proposal.
District 3 Councilman David Hodges has championed continued funding for Little League while District 1 Councilman Steve Ward has recommended using even the recommended funding to bolster public works pay and to have formal contracts with any outside agency receiving city assistance.
Council has the option of setting whatever funding level it choices. However, if it wants to add back the currently unfunded $75,000 for outside agencies, it could mean an even higher tax increase for all residents.
The called session will start at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 in council chambers, 315 E. Jackson, and is open to the public.
“We will be providing council with the certified values and the tax rates ... We are requesting a record tax vote (setting the ceiling for the tax rate) at the regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 14,” Sladek said.
City residents will also see increases in garbage rates and the transportation user fee in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.