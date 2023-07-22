Fighting heat with kicks and exercise isn’t exactly common, but this year’s Derby Dolls are braving summer sun to get ready for those home and away games.
Training doesn’t stop for the students over summer break as their coach wants to keep them in top form.
“Over the course of the summer break, the girls have had to meet a required number of summer dance hours. This keeps them in shape and flexible and helps sharpen their skills. We’ve held weekly practices in the practice gym all summer to help them achieve these hours. We have also had the girls meet a required number of track/cardio hours over the course of the summer,” Derby Doll Coach Jenna Zabodyn said, adding ”Football season is hot, so this helps us get acclimated to the heat and prepares us for the season.”
The Derby Dolls have a pretty even spread of ages this year, with 34 total Dolls about evenly divided between sophomores, juniors and seniors.
Plans for this fall and spring are already in the works for the team, with choreography and competition high priorities.
“Our main focus right now is perfection under those Friday Night Lights, but we can’t help but eagerly anticipate competition season. I’m certain that these girls will be successful this Spring,” Zabodyn said.
One thing that inspires that confidence is the dedication of the girls, showing up to battle the heat.
“We have a good group this year, a lot of discipline. A lot of our new members are showing up consistently and I’m confident we’re going to do good,” Derby Dolls First lieutenant Juliana Vasquez said.
In just a week’s time, all their preparation will be put to the test at their first show this season.
“We will be having our Team Camp July 31 - Aug. 2 here in town. American Dance/Drill Team will come in to host. At this time, the girls will learn five routines, earn awards and be evaluated on one routine. They’ll close camp with a parent/guest show off performance where they’ll get to perform all of their new routines,” Zabodyn said.
“I think our routine is looking great. I haven’t seen our full show routine, just the pep rally stuff but from what I’ve seen it looks really sharp and fun,” Vasquez said.
