El Campo’s Dolls

Summer heat is part of the reason El Campo’s Derby Dolls are out acclimating to the elements practicing their routines for the upcoming year. Sophomore Rayann Cardenas, center in white, leads teammates Megan Mamerow, Audrina Acuna, Serenity Escochea, Layni Rawlinson and Kaliyah Ramirez (l-r) in their Friday morning warm-ups.

Fighting heat with kicks and exercise isn’t exactly common, but this year’s Derby Dolls are braving summer sun to get ready for those home and away games.

Training doesn’t stop for the students over summer break as their coach wants to keep them in top form.

