Crashing

Emergency responders rush to render aid in response to a car crash on Hwy. 71 on Wednesday after an afternoon responding to structure and grass fires.

El Campo Volunteer Fire Department crews didn’t just fight a grain warehouse blaze Thursday, they also put out two vehicle fires, assorted grass fires, checked concerns over another possible structure fire and assisted medics at two vehicle crashes.

Through it all, the volunteers faced triple-digit heat with feels-like temperatures in the 110-plus range. There were, however, no reports of any suffering injuries.

Tags

