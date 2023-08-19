El Campo Volunteer Fire Department crews didn’t just fight a grain warehouse blaze Thursday, they also put out two vehicle fires, assorted grass fires, checked concerns over another possible structure fire and assisted medics at two vehicle crashes.
Through it all, the volunteers faced triple-digit heat with feels-like temperatures in the 110-plus range. There were, however, no reports of any suffering injuries.
Volunteers had already been on the 313 W. Railroad fire at the defunct Nine-Point Grain warehouse more than an hour Thursday (see related story) when a semi-truck hauling a grain trailer ignited on Hwy. 71 North near the intersection with CR 371.
“The truck was fully involved with fire and caused a two-acre grass fire,” El Campo VFD Chief Jimmy George Jr. said.
A portion of El Campo’s volunteers left the scene, racing north on Hwy. 71 to work with Louise, Glen Flora and Garwood volunteers. About a half hour after the first El Campo unit arrived, the truck and the grass fires had been doused,
El Campo, Louise and Glen Flora units started back to the warehouse fire at 2:42 p.m. while Garwood units remained in the area in case of other calls.
Before the ECVFD units could make it to West Railroad, a 3:04 p.m. call reported smoke in First Financial Bank, 401 N. Mechanic.
Because it was a multi-story building, the Wharton aerial ladder truck that had been assisting the warehouse fire raced that way among other units.
The smoke, however, had been caused by an air-conditioner and it was soon determined that all was okay.
There was also a minor wreck on Monseratte Street just west of Mechanic Street at 4:53, and a vehicle fire on Hwy. 71 South near CR 406, while crews were still working on the warehouse blaze.
The vehicle was destroyed, but flames were kept from spreading elsewhere by the six units that broke away from the warehouse fire to race to the scene.
Most, if not all, of the volunteers had been battling fires for four and a half hours by then, but still returned to help seek out hot spots under the tin on West Railroad after putting out the vehicle.
That night, a vehicle wreck took place on CR 454 at FM 960. Fourteen volunteers answered that call, after a full day of facing flames.
No one involved in the crash needed transport to the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.