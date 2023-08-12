El Campo police are on the hunt for two armed gunmen who invaded an East Correll home Tuesday night.

Although one to two shots were fired, the 29-year-old male resident, managed to escape injury as he promptly fled, El Campo PD Capt. Mark Biskup told the Leader-News. He was the only person home at the time.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.