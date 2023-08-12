El Campo police are on the hunt for two armed gunmen who invaded an East Correll home Tuesday night.
Although one to two shots were fired, the 29-year-old male resident, managed to escape injury as he promptly fled, El Campo PD Capt. Mark Biskup told the Leader-News. He was the only person home at the time.
“He ran out of the residence and, while running down the road, heard two shots,” Biskup said, adding investigators were able to recover one shell casing from near the house in the 400 block of East Correll.
Two suspects, described by the victim as black men in their 20s, apparently kicked a door open to gain access to the house.
The resident, who had been asleep, discovered the intruders when he opened his bedroom door around 2 a.m. that morning.
“One had a firearm and asked where was the money (before the resident fled),” Biskup said.
After the shots were fired, the suspects disappeared into the darkness.
The victim made his way to a neighbor’s home safely, but opted to return home before notifying police.
Nothing was reported stolen as a result of the break-in.
Detectives are still trying to determine why the East Correll home or its resident was targeted.
“It could be any angle - it could be the wrong house (was targeted), it could be something that was posted on social media, we don’t know yet,” Biskup said.
Anyone who knows about this crime should contact either the El Campo Police at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or via its P3 app.
Crime Stoppers tipsters do not have to give their names to qualify for a cash reward.
