A portion of the holy items stolen from St. Robert’s Bellarmine Catholic Church Monday were returned Wednesday and one El Campo man now faces charges.
El Campo Police remain on the hunt for one to possibly two others they believe responsible for the theft.
Jose De Jesus Manuel Jaramillo, 29, of 910 East was found hiding under a bed in an El Campo home around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 and surrendered without incident. He now faces charges of criminal mischief less than $30,000 in a place of worship and theft less than $30,000 enhanced because it took place inside of the 512 Tegner Street Catholic Church. Jaramillo was held at the El Campo Police Headquarters as of press time.
Still frames from a church video showed a man believed to be Jaramillo stealing the tabernacle between 3 - 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4.
“It was initially one of our employees who recognized him,” ECPD Chief David Marcaurele said Thursday.
Authorities believe tools were brought to the 512 Tegner church with the intention of unbolting the tabernacle from the altar. The 130-pound golden cabinet was then pulled across the church floor and the grounds to a waiting black compact SUV.
Officers were able to recovered the tabernacle, but two ciborium which hold communion wafers (Eucharist) remain missing.
“It was in a field right outside of the city ... it’s in pretty bad shape and some of the contents were missing,” Marcaurele said. “They tried to get inside it, it locks ... they busted all that mechanism trying to get into it.”
A man-made pond is located near or in the same field where the tabernacle was discovered.
“They were going to dump it in the lake, but they got about a quarter of the way there, gave up and left it,” Marcaurele said.
Despite the missing items, St. Robert’s was able to hold Mass Tuesday, hosting Bishop Brendan John Cahill of the Victoria Diocese.
The tabernacle was returned to St. Robert’s Thursday morning after police processed it for evidence. Church authorities are still trying to determine if item purchased in 1996 can be repaired. It will not be used in upcoming Masses.
“We are very, very happy it has been returned. Our prayers have been answered,” St. Robert’s Director of Communications Brandy Flores said, adding parishioners continue to pray for the return of the remaining holy items.
Additional details about were withheld as the investigation and hunt for two ciborium as well as for other suspects continues.
The police chief urged anyone in the public to come forward if they know who else is responsible and where they can be found.
“We place a very high priority of this, on any place of worship, we just won’t tolerate this,” he said.
Anyone with information to contact police at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or on its P3 app.
Callers to the Crime Stoppers do not have to give their names to qualify for a cash reward if they supply information leading to an arrest.
There’s no indication the theft was done for anything other than financial gain.
“They were not targeted for any religious issues. It (the tabernacle and its contents) are valuable itself. There is no connection to animosity to religion,” Marcaurele said.
St. Robert’s invites all to a planned Blue Mass set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 which will honor law enforcers and their families.
