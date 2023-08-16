Voted

Thomas Coblentz, left, along with councilmen Steve Ward and Blake Barger, l-r, all voted to cut funding to the four non-profit agencies. They are shown at a previous session.

El Campo City Council continued its support of a steep staff pay-raise driven tax hike, but dropped all financial support of four non-profit agencies in split votes Monday night.

It’s too early to say exactly how much more homeowners will pay, but City Manager Courtney Sladek said a tax hike was “likely.” Final recommendations can’t be determined, she added, until the city knows how much health and workers’ compensation insurance will cost in the new fiscal year. City staff hopes to have those numbers by the next council session.

