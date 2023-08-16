El Campo City Council continued its support of a steep staff pay-raise driven tax hike, but dropped all financial support of four non-profit agencies in split votes Monday night.
It’s too early to say exactly how much more homeowners will pay, but City Manager Courtney Sladek said a tax hike was “likely.” Final recommendations can’t be determined, she added, until the city knows how much health and workers’ compensation insurance will cost in the new fiscal year. City staff hopes to have those numbers by the next council session.
The No New Revenue Rate, the levy needed to generate the same cash as last year, is 44.421 cents per $100 in taxable property. Council set the tax ceiling Monday for the upcoming budget year at 51 cents in a 5-2 with council members Steve Ward (District 1) and David Hodges (District 3) against.
“We will likely had a tax increase,” Sladek said, but added she’s hoping staff can find ways to cut down what would be a 6.5-cent per $100 increase if it stands. “Staff will work with the numbers,” she added.
“I do not want a tax increase. When I ran for city council, I said I would only go up on taxes in case of a dire emergency,” Hodges said.
District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr. said the staff recommendation to provide a 5 percent across-the-board staff pay hike with even higher raises for entry level public works and police constituted an emergency.
Ward questioned why council was being asked to suggest rates of pay or taxation saying not enough information was provided.
“It’s not our responsibility. It’s the city manager’s responsibility ... you guys are responsible to run the day to day,” Ward said, asking for staff recommendations on pay over council guesses.
Council split on that thought approving the highest recommended raise in a 5-2 vote with Ward and Hodges against.
Hodges said, “I’d like to give you a big raise too, but I also look out for taxpayers of El Campo.”
The El Campo Boys & Girls Club, After School Activities Program, El Campo Little League and Heritage Center will go from collecting $142,5000 in city dollars this budget cycle to nothing in the coming fiscal year.
The 4-3 vote to pull all funding from the four agencies and re-direct it to proposed staff pay raises overrode a staff recommendation to cut funding in half and distribute a pro-rated $67,500 among the four.
The deciding vote to cut funding came from District 2 Councilman Thomas Coblentz who initially refused to cast his vote either way on the issue. In favor were Coblentz, Ward, At-large Councilman Blake Barger and Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante. Mayor Chris Barbee was against along with Hancock and Hodges.
This budget year the Boys & Girls Club and ASAP received $50,000 each while the Little League got $30,000 and the Heritage Center $12,500.
Other funded outside agencies like the Beautify El Campo Extension, Chamber of Commerce and Stray Pet Outreach Team have been absorbed into city departments for funding and will no longer need to make requests.
