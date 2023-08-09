Harvest Continues Grain By Grain

Despite water shortages this year, the rice harvest pricing looks promising despite fewer acres planted across Wharton County.

It seems to be a mixed bag for Wharton County rice producers with decent yields, but lower acreage and potential pest problems for ratoon growers although increased international prices could make up some of the difference.

The Weekly National Rice Summery from the USDA reports that long white milled rice in Texas is selling at $5-7 over last year’s price, $30 to $32.25 in the first week of August 2022 as compared with $37 this August.

