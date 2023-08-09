It seems to be a mixed bag for Wharton County rice producers with decent yields, but lower acreage and potential pest problems for ratoon growers although increased international prices could make up some of the difference.
The Weekly National Rice Summery from the USDA reports that long white milled rice in Texas is selling at $5-7 over last year’s price, $30 to $32.25 in the first week of August 2022 as compared with $37 this August.
However, water was the real sticking point this year, with the Lower Colorado River Authority’s tap shut off due to low water levels in lakes Travis and Buchanan and acres of planted rice in Wharton County have notably dropped.
“The rice harvest is approaching 50 percent complete ... The USDA certified acres will not be available until mid-August, but right now I’m estimating 30,000 acres. Rice acres are down in Texas, and have decreased two years in a row,” Wharton County Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said.
If the county harvested 30,000 acres of rice in 2023, that would be the smallest crop in at least three years, with the USDA’s records for Wharton County listing around 40,000 acres of rice harvested since 2020, the lowest total came from 2021 with 38,600 acres harvested.
However, a recent export ban on non-basmati rice from India could give producers some more room to sell their product.
“Tightening of global rice supplies because of India’s ban should impact rice prices for Texas farmers, but also could have consequences for hundreds of millions of people. The decision by India to ban exports could be good for U.S. exports and prices in a volatile global market,” Bowen said.
Ratoon rice, usually a boon for growers is facing additional challenges this year in terms of pests and producers might decide to sell what’s left after harvesting as opposed to trying to grow a second crop.
“Leafhoppers continue to be a late season concern. Rice delphacid, a kind of planthopper that causes leaf drying, could be more widespread on the ratoon crop this season,” Bowen said, adding “I think on the earlier planted fields that producers will go for the ratoon crop. Some other growers may bale up rice stubble for hay, creating any other source of revenue and a source of hay for cattle producers who are challenged with short forage supplies.”
