The bicyclist struck by a vehicle in the 400 block of West Fifth Thursday night escaped major injury and two people are in custody. The hunt is on for a third man who fled the scene.
El Campo emergency responders transported a 53-year-old man to the local hospital with minor injuries that night.
An officer working using radar to monitor traffic in the 100 block of West Fifth actually witnessed the collision shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, July 13 near St. Robert’s Catholic Church. The officer had clocked the suspect’s black Chevrolet pickup running a stop sign and had been following it when the collision took place on West Fifth between Tegner and Lincoln.
Multiple police units converged on the scene quickly as the pickup driven by 28-year-old Fransisco Rodriguez Jr. of 805 Cotton fled the scene heading east on West Fifth. The driver narrowly avoided another collision at the South Mechanic Street intersection, according to El Campo Police Capt. Mark Biskup.
The chase continued to East Fifth and Bruns. “There the driver and one passenger stayed. One passenger fled on foot,” Biskup said.
Rodriguez was arrested on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, causing an accident harming a person and driving while intoxicated. Processed, he was shipped to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
The passenger, an unidentified man, was arrested for public intoxication.
The third man managed to evade officers on foot that night, but the hunt for him continues. Anyone who knows the identity and whereabouts of this person should contact police at 979-543-5311.
While the chase was under way, El Campo EMS initially had notified the Memorial Hermann Hospital LifeFlight helicopter ambulance of a possible major trauma patient and it was preparing to head this way.
The helicopter was canceled, however, when it was determined that the man had not sustained any major injuries.
El Campo Volunteer Fire Department chief Jimmy George Jr. canceled the call for volunteers just moments later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.