Making Roads

l Campo’s public works grinds up the road Tuesday afternoon with the city’s reclamation tractor as they continue to fix Sandy Corner.

Pavement re-building efforts on Sandy Corner Road will continue for the next two weeks, saving citizens money with each foot of roadway.

Phase 1 of the roughly mile and a half $137,875 effort started Monday covering about 4,000 linear feet in the middle of the roadway using a city crew.

