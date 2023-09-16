Pavement re-building efforts on Sandy Corner Road will continue for the next two weeks, saving citizens money with each foot of roadway.
Phase 1 of the roughly mile and a half $137,875 effort started Monday covering about 4,000 linear feet in the middle of the roadway using a city crew.
“This represents a considerable savings to our community,” Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said.
It costs an average of $9.83 per square yard for city crews to do the work in comparison to between $45 and $68 per square yard for contractors, he said.
Sandy Corner road work started with pre-grinding, a process where the old roadway was literally munched up by a rented reclamation machine, larger but similar to the city’s asphalt Zipper. Shredded as it is brought into the machine, the raw materials are then spat out for reuse.
The effort is “designed to take worn out base materials and rejuvenate them into a stronger moisture-resistant uniform base,” Thompson said.
Using the smaller Zipper, the city has reclaimed slightly more than 4 miles of road since 2018.
The Zipper works “very well on short city blocks, We have opted to rent (the larger machine for seven days)... to handle this ...(and) provide a quicker and more efficient use of product and process,” Thompson said.
The rain Thursday actually helped compact the base levels, he added.
The entire job is expected to be complete within the next three weeks, seven to 10 of which are dedicated to letting the base cure before top coating it twice with the same asphalt spray and rock coating used on almost all El Campo roadways.
“An additional 8.3 miles are earmarked for reclamation in the coming years and this list grows monthly,” Thompson said.
The public works crews’ efforts have saved the city an estimated $2.45 million over the past five years, according to Thompson’s estimates.
