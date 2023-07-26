With the start of the 2023 football season only a few short weeks away, tickets are now on sale at El Campo High School.
Returning Ricebird season ticket holders can purchase tickets from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. today and tomorrow and again July 31 to Aug 3, in the athletic secretary’s office behind the Ricebirds new weight room off of Pecan street.
For non-season ticket holders, tickets will be available during the Ricebird intra-squad scrimmages at the football field on Aug 5th. They will also be available for purchase again from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2 p.m. from Aug 7 to 10 and Aug 14 through the 17th in the athletic secretary’s office.
Season tickets are $20 per set of four tickets.
El Campo’s home games this season are few and far between. Coming to Ricebird Stadium this year are the Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers (Sept 1), the Navasota Rattlers (Sept 22), the Needville Bluejays (Oct 13), and the final home game will be against the Stafford Spartans (Oct 27). Of the Ricebirds home games, only Needville missed the playoffs last season.
El Campo has been great at home over the last three years, posting a 14-4 record, with the last district loss at Ricebird Stadium back in 2019.
