Boling teen dead in single-vehicle crash

weekend killed a Boling teen, leaving the community in a state of mourning.
Travis Hughes, a 17-year old student at Boling High School, was driving a 1999 Dodge Ram pickup truck northbound on CR 135 near Wharton early Sunday morning when his vehicle left the roadway on the right-hand side before over-correcting to the left and rolling over.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard said the truck overturned once on its right side, ejecting Hughes from the vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.
The speed limit along that stretch of CR 135 is listed at 45 mph.
Hughes was transported to Oak Bend Medical Center in Fort Bend County, where he was pronounced dead.
“He was a big spirit guy,” Boling High School Athletic Director Kevin Urbanek said of Hughes. “He went to everything, he dressed up for all the spirit days, so he supported our athletic program.”
Urbanek said that while Hughes was not at BHS for long, his presence will be deeply missed by the community.
“He’s one of those kids that was popular with the student body,” Urbanek said. “He was an everybody’s friend-type kid. He moved here like a year and a half, two years ago from Georgia ... Everybody knew him at school and he was always smiling and having a good time.”
Urbanek added the loss has already been felt throughout the school’s athletic program.
“It’s affected us,” Urbanek said. “All of our football players and all of our girls athletes, I mean he befriended everybody. So my football guys are having to deal with that tragic loss, our girls athletic programs are having to deal with it. It’s tough to see high school kids have to go through this, losing a classmate and a friend at such a young age.
“He had so much more life to go.”
Boling High School held an assembly Monday morning to remember Hughes, with some local businesses starting fundraisers to help the family offset funeral costs.
“(Hughes’) father and brother were there,” Urbanek said of the assembly, adding, “Everybody started the grieving process together. We had a remembrance for him and then had a pretty somber, quiet day. It’s a tragedy. We’re here to help everyone in the student body get through this.”
No information was available on the cause of the accident by press time.
