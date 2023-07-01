Construction is always easier when the students are out, and El Campo ISD is taking advantage of the summer break to do some renovating and refurbishing.
Hunton Distribution of Houston is refurbishing air-conditioning units at El Campo High School as well as Northside and Hutchins elementaries for for $359,298.80. Hutton, the low bid of three received, was unanimously approved by trustees,
“Basically, we have an opportunity to do some refurbishments on the fresh air units at three campuses. The high school is the main focus of this, it’s refurbishing the chiller towers ... we’re replacing the guts and anything that can wear out because they’re to reaching the point where they wear out ... we’re doing this for about a third of the cost of what it would cost to replace them,” ECISD Director of Operations Mark Freeman said.
Lifespans for this equipment, officials say, is 15 to 25 years and ECISD isn’t having to pay out of their own pockets for the work.
“This is 100 percent ESSER (federal) funds, so basically you’re getting 15 years that’s not on the district’s dime,” Board President James Russell said.
Also over the summer, the district is looking to continue its plans to renovate for security, finally reaching administration buildings on West Norris and at Meadow Lane.
The district is adding a security entrance to 700 W. Norris, meaning visiting parents will need to be buzzed into the building.
“When people come in from the outside, the only thing they’ll have access to is (the boardroom). And they have to come in through being buzzed and we would turn that off for board meetings,” Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
Signage was also top of the security projects with plans to add signs identifying the high school’s buildings and remind all that security is on campuses.
“In the event that we would need the cops to come on our campuses, like, H-Building means something to us but it might not mean anything to a SWAT team,” Superintendent of Finance Demetric Wells said
“We’re also in the process of getting our signage ... for our Guardian Program around each of our campuses, it’ll be going up quickly prior to school (starting),” Wells said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.