Eight people faces charges after an alert CR 360 homeowner spotted a would-be burglar early Tuesday morning and two deputies were able to track down the suspects.
Wharton County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the home near the intersection of CR 360 and FM 1160 to the report of a burglary in progress around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
“He saw people around his house and thought they were up to no good,” WCSO Sheriff Shannon Srubar said, adding the homeowner had noticed a window screen had been removed.
When deputies arrived, whoever the homeowner had spotted had already fled, but a quick look around the property found three four-wheelers, valued collectively at more than $10,000, were missing from the bar.
“Deputies started a search and recovered the four-wheelers in a field ... right off the county road,” Srubar said, adding the vehicles were visible from the road.
WCSO Cpl. Joe Leivas and Deputy Laurie Staude, armed with the homeowner’s description of a truck seen fleeing his property, soon spotted one in the area.
“They stayed on it and it paid off ... it was just hard work,” Srubar said.
Stopping a pickup, the deputies found all eight suspects inside, one of whom was in possession of keys fitting the four-wheelers already recovered.
All eight were arrested without incident.
El Campo police provided assistance with the initial search and transporting of prisoners. All were charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, burglary of a building, unlawful carrying of a weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.
• Devante Keshun Bluntson, 19, of 816 College in El Campo;
• Christian Lamont Durgan, 18, of 5815 Nickel Bend Lane in Rosenberg;
• Xavier Romel Dykes, 17, of 1744 CR 945 in Brazoria who was also served a warrant for misdemeanor theft;
• Trinceton Davon Foley, 19, of 714 College in El Campo;
• Walter Tyler Ford, 27, of Bear Bottom in Wharton;
• Stuart O’Brian Nichols Jr., 17, of Mathews Road in Elm Grove;
• Deleon Perkins, 23, of 1693 FM 102 in Eagle Lake;
• Dylan William Villarreal, 18, of 3910 FM 2546 in El Campo.
“I am proud of both deputies who stopped at nothing to catch these criminals,” Srubar said.
All eight remained in custody at the Wharton County Jail as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.