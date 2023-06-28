After an early start, the Louise school superintendent gave the likely range for the upcoming district tax rates. Louise trustees approved additions to the fitness center and new math curriculum as well.
Superintendent Garth Oliver, reading a statement from Business Manager Pam Wagner, said next year’s tax rates would range between 84.55 and 92.5 cents per $100 in taxable value, after the tax rate compression coming on the heels of property evaluations increasing.
As it stands, Louise residents pay 94.29 cents per $100 of taxable home value to the district meaning residents with home value of $100,000 would owe a tax bill of $924.90. The final rate will need to be voted on by the board and potentially approved by LISD voters Follow the Leader-News for updates on when budget meetings will be set in the upcoming months.
It’s not just money in, but money out as trustees looked to improve offerings to parents and students.
Trustees unanimously approved $12,761 for three Spirit Fitness treadmills and one StairMaster rowing machine for the district’s community fitness center.
Trustees were looking to breathe new life into the fitness center after the older equipment was beginning to fail. Out of six initial treadmills purchased, only one remained operational and, as reported by Maintenance Director Norman Horton, was on its last legs. The fitness center is open to the public at a small fee.
The school board approved new curriculum after a collection of LISD elementary math teachers made their presentation to the assembled trustees.
Kim Marek, Kim Pressler and Linda Skow presented their pitch for math curriculum from Sharon Wells of Edinburg. Trustees approved the $22,892 purchase after a pledge from the math teachers that older curriculum doesn’t reflect changes in state tests. This new curriculum would, they said, be updated annually and test the Louise students on the most modern materials for the up-to-date test.
