After an early start, the Louise school superintendent gave the likely range for the upcoming district tax rates. Louise trustees approved additions to the fitness center and new math curriculum as well.

Superintendent Garth Oliver, reading a statement from Business Manager Pam Wagner, said next year’s tax rates would range between 84.55 and 92.5 cents per $100 in taxable value, after the tax rate compression coming on the heels of property evaluations increasing.

