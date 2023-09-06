Kindergarten Plans

Haisley Chapa, Pre-K student from Myatt Elementary, starts her class time with some stacking after her teacher’s morning lessons. Chapa, along with her other classmates, will be the students graduating around the year 2038.

The Ricebird Class of 2036 might have just started school, learning colors and shapes, but these youngsters are already planning for their adult futures and the role they’ll play in society.

Five plucky Myatt kindergarten students marched into an office single file recently to talk about their futures and what they think tomorrow would bring.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.