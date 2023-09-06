The Ricebird Class of 2036 might have just started school, learning colors and shapes, but these youngsters are already planning for their adult futures and the role they’ll play in society.
Five plucky Myatt kindergarten students marched into an office single file recently to talk about their futures and what they think tomorrow would bring.
“I ride the school bus every morning to school and I think it’ll probably fly by the time I grow up, but I bet it’ll be slower because people won’t fly very well,” Kindergartner Chayse Temple said.
Some of the students have been planning for their future careers, modeling their future jobs after some of their most important people.
“I want to be a nurse. My mom is a nurse and she helps people,” Kindergartner Skylar Bluntson said.
Some have plans to go into philanthropy, thinking about ways to make the future a better place.
“I think they need more birds. Birds make me happy and I think that other people would like them too,” Kindergartner Amara Catete said.
The students are starting their new classes with favorites emerging and the seeds of million-dollar ideas are growing.
“(My favorite subject is) math because there’s a lot of counting and sorting, and I like counting and numbers. My favorite number is five,” Kindergartner Karter Montalvo said, adding “I think a boat with wheels so you can just drive it in the water (would be a great invention).”
“I like reading with my teacher and my friends ... and coloring, my teacher Mrs. Janke helps me color and she’s nice,” Kindergartner Raymond Ramirez said.
Other students are planning for career-oriented classes.
“I want to style hair, I think it makes people happy to get haircuts ... I’ll be taking the hair classes at high school,” Temple said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.