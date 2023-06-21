Fair warning: it could get hot after today with the official start to summer getting under way.
That means last week’s slightly toasty temps were actually just spring days without a cooling breeze.
Fair warning: it could get hot after today with the official start to summer getting under way.
That means last week's slightly toasty temps were actually just spring days without a cooling breeze.
What that means for the next three months, officials warn, may not be repeatable in polite company.
There’s a 50 to 60 percent chance of above average temperatures throughout the Gulf Coast region though September, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center.
“Now that summer is here, it unfortunately doesn’t look like it will be backing down anytime soon,” Lower Colorado River Authority weather prognosticator Bob Rose said Monday.
The good news is that June has a 40 to 50 percent chance of above normal rainfall with the rest of the season projected to have normal rainfall tallies.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac calls for a tropical storm threat July 24 to 26.
So far, area residents are fairing well with the warm days, according to El Campo EMS Director Garret Bubela. Paramedics have only treated one person so far for a heat-related illness, he said. That’s despite the crowds at last weekend’s Juneteenth celebration and the tractor pull at the American Legion Hall.
People are urged to be more aware of the dangers and stay inside during the hottest times.
Symptoms of heat -related problems to watch for include:
• Headache.
• Fatigue.
• Dry tongue.
• Dark urine.
Tips to beat the heat include:
1. Dressing in lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors reflect some of the sun’s energy. It is also a good idea to wear a hat or to use an umbrella.
2. Drink plenty of fluids. Water is the top recommended fluid. Avoid alcohol and caffeine. Avoid using salt tablets unless directed to do so by a physician.
3. Eat small meals and eat more often: Avoid high-protein foods, which increase metabolic heat.
4. Slow down: Avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually in the morning between 4 and 7 a.m.
5. Stay indoors when possible: If air-conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine. Remember that electric fans do not cool, they simply circulate the air.
6. Be a good neighbor: During heat waves, check in on elderly residents in your neighborhood and those who do not have air-conditioning.
7. Don’t delay getting help for symptoms. If you find yourself or someone else might be suffering from a heat-related illness, move to a cooler shady place, lie down, drink some fluids and call 9-1-1.
8. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, especially during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
