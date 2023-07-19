No one was hurt Monday night when a semi-truck carrying corn burst into flame on Hwy. 71 just south of U.S. 59.
Fire officials suspect mechanical failure, possibly involving the rear brakes, may have sparked the blaze which appeared to have started near the rear axle.
The truck had been en route from Palacios to Houston when the fire started shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 17.
“The driver found it was on fire and trying to dolly down the trailer to get out from under it. That was when the trailer collapsed,” El Campo Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jimmy George Jr. said, adding the trailer turned fell on the soft dirt at the side of the road.
Fire officials blocked Hwy. 71 south of El Campo as the fire was extinguished, re-routing traffic near CR 406. Once doused, the tailer was temporarily moved to the American Legion Hall parking lot until Tuesday morning.
No injuries were reported.
