Corn hauler blaze

El Campo volunteer firefighters douse the wheels of a corn-hauling trailer on Hwy. 71 just south of U.S. 59 Monday night after an apparent mechanical failure sparked the blaze. Pictured far left is former El Campo VFD Chief Jimmy Nielsen with current Assistant Chief Bill Morris beside him. Traffic on the roadway was snarled as firefighters worked and then tried to clear the spilled corn.

No one was hurt Monday night when a semi-truck carrying corn burst into flame on Hwy. 71 just south of U.S. 59.

Fire officials suspect mechanical failure, possibly involving the rear brakes, may have sparked the blaze which appeared to have started near the rear axle.

