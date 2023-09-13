Hearing about Fentanyl on the news is becoming more commonplace, but parents might be surprised to learn their middle or high school officials are talking about the drug. The effort stems from a new law that hopes to provide more education about the dangers of Fentanyl to Texas students.
School districts, on the directive of HB 3908 and the state’s new ‘One Pill Kills’ campaign, have had their drug prevention mandate expanded to include age appropriate instruction about Fentanyl from grades 6-12.
“Counselors address drug awareness through guidance sessions throughout the school year. Classroom teachers also have lessons that target drug awareness through health classes. Red Ribbon Week at the end of October is specifically designed to bring additional awareness and lessons to students,” El Campo ISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
The bill provides that schools should include suicide prevention, opioid addiction and abuse education, information on community resources and health education in their Fentanyl prevention instruction.
As it stands, as part of the district’s school security investments, dollars are being spent on drug programs across the campuses.
“Student drug use creates multiple concerns - personal health effects, social and family impacts, among others. We utilize the ‘See Something, Say Something’ strategy and are equipping our restrooms with alert devices,” Callaghan said.
The bill, also known as Tucker’s Act, was named after a Leander teen that took a pill laced with Fentanyl and died. It requires Governor Greg Abbott to designate a Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Week in Texas school.
Fentanyl has made it to El Campo in some small part at least, with the last Fentanyl-related seizure was made in August, where El Campo police and Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies raided a drug dealer’s Thrift Street home, collecting 113 pills that were thought to be hydrocodone but tested positive for Fentanyl.
The drug is especially concerning for law enforcement as pills found might be contaminated or contain a significantly higher dose than is expected, making overdoses more common.
As reported by the Drug Enforcement Agency, pills tested by the agency contained between 0.02 and 5.1 milligrams of the Fentanyl when two milligrams are generally considered a lethal dose.
While Fentanyl has made it to the community, it hasn’t made it to the students at ECISD.
“After speaking with the principals, we are unaware of any school discipline issues with opioids/prescription drugs,” Callaghan said.
