Hearing about Fentanyl on the news is becoming more commonplace, but parents might be surprised to learn their middle or high school officials are talking about the drug. The effort stems from a new law that hopes to provide more education about the dangers of Fentanyl to Texas students.

School districts, on the directive of HB 3908 and the state’s new ‘One Pill Kills’ campaign, have had their drug prevention mandate expanded to include age appropriate instruction about Fentanyl from grades 6-12.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.